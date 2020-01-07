Laing Historical Marker
The members of the Laing High School Association and the Laing High School Historical Marker Unveiling & Memorial Court Committee humbly extend an invitation for members of the public to commemorate Laing School which has been in existence from 1866-2020.
Laing’s origin began in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant on Jan. 29, 1866. In 1953, Laing High School moved to Six Mile, which is currently occupied by Home Depot. The Six-Mile location of Laing High School was the last Equalization School in the East Cooper Area. In 1965, the state ordered the desegregation of all Charleston County School District Schools. With this mandate, several students from Laing High School integrated General William Moultrie High School.
The Laing School Association will pay homage to these students by placement of a memorial plaque at the 50th anniversary Tree.
The Laing School Association, Charleston County School District, The Home Depot and The Town of Mt. Pleasant will host this momentous occasion on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 9:30 a.m. at 2213 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant.
The Laing School Unveiling Committee looks forward to your attendance.
ECMOW Oyster Roast
Join East Cooper Meals on Wheels for its seventh annual Oyster Roast presented by Crews Subaru of Charleston. The oyster roast is a family-friendly event with all you can eat oysters, live music, bounce house and many other activities for the family. The event is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant (444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464). Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for everything but oysters, $10 for children ages 5-12, and children 4-years-old and under are free. Guests will be required to pay the park admission fee ($2 per person; free for Gold Pass members and children 2-years-old and under).
Guests will enjoy live music from The Shakin Martinis Band while shucking oysters. Hot dogs, beer, wine and soft drinks are also included in the ticket price. Tickets are available at ecmow.org/events or 843-881-9350.
Funds raised will go toward providing daily nutrition to residents within the East Cooper Meals on Wheels service area (Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Cainhoy or Wando) who are homebound or unable to provide their own meals. Recipients have physical or mental limitations or short-term physical limitations (such as recovery from surgery or chemotherapy).
S.C. military past
Did you know that more Revolutionary War battles and skirmishes were fought in South Carolina than almost any other state? Mike Robertson, principal planner for the Town of Mount Pleasant, returns for another dive into local history on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd. The event is free. His presentation focuses on nearby military engagements in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, including highlights of Fort Sullivan, Haddrell’s Point, Lemprieres Point, the Massachusetts’s 54th Infantry Troops, and Mount Pleasant’s surrender to Union troops. Robertson earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Furman University and a master’s degree in historic preservation and planning from Savannah College of Art and Design. For more information visit bit.ly/2ZS7R7m.
88 Club Breakfast
The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. The next meeting will welcome Tom McQueeny, Chairman of the National MOH Heritage Foundation at 7 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant. For more information call (843) 881-8861.
Mount Pleasant Artists Guild
The upcoming meeting of the Mount Pleasant Artists Guild will be held on Jan.13 at All Saints Lutheran Church located at 2017 N Hwy 17, Mount Pleasant, between Sol Restaurant and Hobby Lobby. There will be refreshments and visiting from 6:30-7 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. At the meeting, the board members will share news regarding upcoming events and exhibits. Guest artist is Tate Nation, a prolific painter and illustrator whose bold and colorful works can be seen in public and private collections, including a mural for the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Along with being painter, Nation has illustrated more than a dozen children’s books. The Jan. 13 meeting is open to guests, potential and current members of the Mount Pleasant Artists Guild. Those who are new to the area, those who have always wanted to learn to paint and those who love the visual arts are encouraged to join the group. Membership is open to all who wish to promote visual arts in the Mount Pleasant area, though not all members live in Mount Pleasant. More information about the guild can be found at mtpleasantartistsguild.com.