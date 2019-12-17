Chanukah in the Square on Dec. 22
Members of the Jewish community, friends and neighbors are invited to the 12th annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza, sponsored by the Norman and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the City of Charleston. Held at Marion Square on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 4-6 p.m., Chanukah in the Square is a free, family-friendly event with food, music, activities and the tradition of lighting the menorah.
Event organizers, Chabad of Charleston — Center for Jewish Life and the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, have partnered with the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs and many other community organizations to host the largest annual Jewish event in the state of South Carolina. The festive event will include classic comforting Jewish foods, vendors, entertainment and live music. Kid-friendly activities and entertainment include face painting, bounce castles, stilt walkers and more. Held on the first day of Chanukah, Charleston’s local Holocaust survivors will continue the tradition of lighting the menorah candles to conclude the evening.
Toys for Tots
Matt O’Neill Real Estate is collecting unwrapped and unopened toys for Toys for Tots between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 20. The business is located at 940 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Suite 100 in Mount Pleasant.