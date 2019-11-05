Dunes West Holiday Craft Show
Dunes West Holiday Craft Show will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 50 vendors will be selling their creations. Crafts scheduled for sale include: Jewelry, Wood Crafts, Pottery, Shells, Ornaments, Paintings, Quilts, Hair Bows, and much more. All are handmade by local crafters and artisans. Food will be available for purchase.
Mt. Pleasant Artists Guild Nov. 11 Meeting
The upcoming meeting of the Mount Pleasant Artists Guild will be held on Nov. 11 at All Saints Lutheran Church located at 2017 N. Hwy. 17, Mount Pleasant. There will be refreshments and visiting from 6:30-7 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. The church driveway is before the All Saints Lutheran Church sign and just past Sol Restaurant and Holiday Inn Express. At the meeting, the board members will share news regarding upcoming events and exhibits. Guest artist is Mickey Williams of Sullivan’s Island, a prolific oil painter whose mesmerizing marshscapes and seascapes have won many awards. Along with being a professional artist for more than two decades, Mickey Williams more recently began painting portraits and writing novels. The meeting is open to guests, potential and current members of the Mount Pleasant Artists Guild. Membership is open to all who wish to promote visual arts in the Mount Pleasant area, though not all members live in Mount Pleasant. Those who are new to the area, those who have always wanted to learn to paint and those who love the visual arts are encouraged to join the group. More information about the guild can be found at www.mtpleasantartistsguild.com.
Astronomy Program on the Transit of Mercury
Join the National Park Service and the Lowcountry Stargazers on Monday, Nov. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fort Moultrie to track the transit of the planet Mercury as it moves across the face of the sun. There will be no entrance fee charged for Fort Moultrie on Nov. 11 since this is a fee free day in recognition of Veterans Day.
The transit of Mercury occurs in either May or November, when Mercury can be seen through telescopes with solar filers as a small black dot crossing the sun’s face. Telescopes with magnifications of up to 100 times or more will be available for observing the event. Members of the Lowcountry Stargazers will be on hand to answer questions about the transit and astronomy.