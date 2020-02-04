Creative conversations in the Arts
The Mount Pleasant Community Arts Center Committee and Charleston Area Performing Artists are hosting the final Creative Conversations in the Arts on the topic of "What is Public Art & How Do We Create Art for Public Spaces" on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 6-7 p.m. at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library located at 1400 Carolina Park Blvd. The panelists will be Jean-Marie Mauclet, Gwylene Gallimard and Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember G.M. Whitley. Post and Courier art critic Maura Hogan will be the facilitator.
Doggie Day at the Rec
Doggie Day at the Rec will take place at IOP Recreation Dept. on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature all things health and wellness for your dog. IOP dog licenses, vaccinations & microchips. STAR Therapy Dogs Canine Good Citizenship testing. For free Pet Photo Booth, Dog Show Contest, applications and more information visit iop.net.
Wando All Sports Booster Club and our Oyster Roast and Silent Auction is Feb 22.
Fight food insecurity with fitness
Synchronicity, a Mount Pleasant well-being oasis, has partnered with MUSC Health to raise money for the Lowcountry Food Bank by hosting a one-of-a-kind workout event at Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island. For $25 anyone can take part in a unique workout at the stadium that will include 200 body weight exercise reps, a half mile run/walk, and over 1,200 stadium stairs. All fitness levels are welcome, and teams are encouraged. All money raised will go directly to Lowcountry Food Bank. Each ticket purchased supports 150 meals.
Tickets can be purchased on the web at vco-workout.eventbrite.com or by calling Synchronicity at 843-416-5006.
Support the arts
Buy a pint for your Valentine and Support the arts. The Mount Pleasant Community Arts Center Committee is having a fundraiser to support the arts on Feb. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, #101, Mount Pleasant.
Raffles with prizes, Wally Gyros food truck, free instant pictures with your Valentine. For the purchase of each beer, $1 will support the arts programs in Mount Pleasant. Dogs and kids welcome.