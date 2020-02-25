Lucy Beckham High School
Lucy Beckham High School will host an event on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Wando Performing Arts Center for 10th grade students to learn more about the new high school and class choices for 2020-2021 school year. The Beckham staff will be available to answer questions. They will also have Beckham Bengal swag available to buy and win. The focus of the event is for sophomore offerings, but all future LBHS students are welcome.
Grief Ministry meeting on March 5
The St. Benedict Grief Ministry is sponsoring a special meeting on Thursday, March 5th from 7pm-8pm at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail in Mount Pleasant.
The speaker will be C. Michael Bowman, M.D., Team Leader for the Grief and Bereavement Ministry at Christ Our King Catholic Church. His topic will be, “People are the Best GPS for a Successful Family Journey Through Grief.” He will be discussing the key challenges when dealing with grief as well as how to support others who are grieving.
Anyone interested in this important subject matter is welcome to attend. If you have any questions, you can call the St. Benedict Church Office at (843) 216-0039, or email either Jane Talbot or Mary Helen Gammon at griefministry@stbenedictparish.org.
Annual Card Party
The Woman’s Club of Charleston will sponsor its Annual Card Party to provide college scholarships to young women. The event will be held at The Citadel Beach House, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A donation of $25 includes refreshments and lunch. The event will feature multiple card games, dozens of door prizes, a $100 Money Tree raffle, a gift basket raffle, an art raffle and other raffle items.
For Tickets email Tally Gerard at tallyg.g@gmail.com or call 843-906-93967.
IOP's Front Beach Festival, March 7
Mark your calendars for the Isle of Palms Front Beach Festival on March 7 from noon to 4 p.m. This free community event is family friendly and will feature live music, street performers, jump castles, arts & crafts vendors, food trucks and local restaurants. For more information visit iop.net.
Walk for Water
The 14th annual Charleston Walk for Water is on March 21 at 9 a.m. at Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston.
The annual #WalkForWaterCHS raises awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water.
The Walk for Water encourages participants to carry buckets along the 3-mile route to simulate the daily trek millions of people make to collect water in developing countries.
Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for youth, children 4 and under are free. Register online at charlestonwalk.org.