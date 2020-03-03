Mount Pleasant Way Public Workshop
Mount Pleasant Way will create a network of paths dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists to connect key areas in town. The project is intended to provide safe pathways for residents.
The town is seeking the public's input on everything from routing, intended uses, points of interest and cultural and art features.
A public workshop will be held at Mount Pleasant Town Hall on Thursday, March 5 from 5-7 p.m. Residents can also submit comments at tompsc.com.
Annual Card Party
The Woman’s Club of Charleston will sponsor its Annual Card Party to provide college scholarships to young women. The event will be held at The Citadel Beach House, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A donation of $25 includes refreshments and lunch. The event will feature multiple card games, dozens of door prizes, a $100 Money Tree raffle, a gift basket raffle, an art raffle and other raffle items.
For Tickets email Tally Gerard at tallyg.g@gmail.com or call 843-906-93967.
IOP’s Front Beach Festival, March 7
Mark your calendars for the Isle of Palms Front Beach Festival on March 7 from noon to 4 p.m. This free community event is family friendly and will feature live music, street performers, jump castles, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and local restaurants. For more information visit iop.net.
Walk for Water
The 14th annual Charleston Walk for Water is on March 21 at 9 a.m. at Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston.
The annual #WalkForWaterCHS raises awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water.
The Walk for Water encourages participants to carry buckets along the 3-mile route to simulate the daily trek millions of people make to collect water in developing countries.
Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for youth, children 4 and under are free. Register online at charlestonwalk.org.