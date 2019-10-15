‘No Excuse for Abuse’
On Oct.18, the Mount Pleasant Police Department will sponsor #NoExcuseforAbuse on the green lawn in front of 100 Ann Edwards Lane from noon to 3 p.m. This display of unity and support will exhibit other agencies and businesses who are also working to support the goal of stomping out domestic violence. There will be food trucks, light entertainment, and resources available. Bring a friend and help spread the word.
Background: In 1998, the Violence Policy Center began tracking the rate of women murdered by men. Every year since then, South Carolina has ranked in the top ten states in the nation for the rate of women killed by men.
St. Benedict Women’s Club Country Store and More
The St. Benedict Women’s Club will be holding their annual craft show featuring a wide variety of of delicious baked goods, jams, jellies, and spices. They’ll be showcasing some unique crafts, too. There will be a Serendipity Shop with some wonderful very gently used items. Some fantastic baskets will offered in a Silent Auction that closes Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant. For more information, please contact Jeannie Schierman at joejean.scheirman@gmail.com or 843-737-1320.
Gullah Geechee culture
The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission is hosting its first program with the International African American Museum to feature Gullah Geechee culture. “Awakening of the Ancestors” will be held on Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Main Library auditorium at 68 Calhoun St. The event will feature a 10-person choir and live accompaniment. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information contact Heather Hodges, Executive Director for the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission at 843-818-4587 ext. 101.
Live Under the Oaks
Towne Centre and Awendaw Green have partnered to host Live Under The Oaks, an outdoor concert series featuring local artists. The concerts will be held at 6 p.m. on the first four Thursdays in October at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. Snacks and drinks available from Burtons Grill.
Guests are invited to bring their chairs or blankets and enjoy these local performers:
- Oct. 17 | Dave Arcari + Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths plus a special 5 p.m. performance by The Cario Chamber Orchestra
- Oct. 24 | Transonic Czars
For further information contact Kathi Herrmann at 843-216-9900 ext. 202 or kherrmann@bayerproperties.com.
Shark or Treat
Oceanside Collegiate Academy will host their inaugural Shark or Treat on Oct. 30 beginning at 6 p.m. All families with children are encouraged to attend. Lots of candy, decorations and a mechanical riding shark will be here for everyone’s entertainment. If you have questions you may contact Reggie Castile at 843-936-7128 ext. 5 or email reggie.castile@landsharks.org.
Ghostly Tide Tales
Grab your chairs, blankets and flashlights for a night of spooky fun on the beach. The Isle of Palms Recreation Department is hosting the Ghostly Tide Tales on Friday, Oct. 18 from 6-7 p.m. A local pirate will be telling family friendly ghost stories around campfires on the beach at the 25th Ave beach aces. The Recreation Department will provide hot chocolate, and ghost stories will be narrated by Charleston’s favorite pirate, Eric Lavender. For more information visit iop.net or call 843-886-8294.