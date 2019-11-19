Lights Up
On Saturday, Nov. 23 from 6-8 p.m. Towne Centre will host their annual Lights Up event in front of Belk.
Don't miss the spectacular laser light show and the lighting of Towne Centre's 40-foot Christmas tree. Live performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Choir & Orchestra and FAME Performing Arts. Plus, a special performance by Gravel Road, a bluegrass band with a modern twist, featuring vocal harmony precision, popular song choices and holiday favorites. And a visit from jolly old St. Nicholas himself.
A special fundraiser to benefit Camp Rise Above, whose mission is to provide life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, disabilities and challenges. Camp Rise Above creates customized programs that teach campers to overcome obstacles and grow in their confidence and capabilities. Camp Rise Above volunteers will be selling Christmas Tree Wands and Christmas Bulb Necklaces so all event guests can also "light up."
“It is the most wonderful time of the year and Lights Up is the perfect, magical evening to kick off the holiday season,” said Kathi Herrmann, Marketing Director. “Grab the entire family and come enjoy an incredible laser light show, live music and of course, the lighting of our magnificent Christmas tree. Plus, there will be a special visitor from the North Pole.”
Delicious treats and drinks available from Wine Cellar Wine & Gifts, Burtons Grill, Dave N Dubs Hot Dogs, Charleston Pops, Pure Fluff, Holy Rolly Charleston, Holy City Popcorn, The Cookie Chick, King of Pops and James Brown's Famous Boiled Peanuts. Face painting, balloon animals and a jump castle too.
For more information visit mtpleasanttownecentre.com/event/lights-up/2145532643.
PCA Eagle Merry Mart
Palmetto Christian Academy is delighted to announce their third annual Eagle Merry Mart on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5-8 p.m. at PCA. This craft fair is a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to gather for an evening of shopping and fellowship. If you are an artist or an artist at heart and would like to join in the fun with a table at Merry Mart, PCA would love to have you. Please direct all questions via email to merrymart@palmettochristianacademy.org.
Eagle Merry Mart vendors receive 100% of their profits after paying a vendor fee of $75.
Book signing
Author David Brown will hold a book signing for his book "Only Death" at the Mount Pleasant Barnes and Noble on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2-5 p.m. His novel is a historical-fictional novel based on an actual event that occurred in Williamsburg County, S.C. in 1870.