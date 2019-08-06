Waterfront Music and Movies
Every Friday in August (except Aug. 30) at 6 p.m. the Town of Mount Pleasant will host Music and Movies in the Park at the Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Mount Pleasant residents and visitors bring blankets and chairs, sit back to enjoy an incredible sunset while listening to local musicians, and then watch an outdoor movie with the beautiful Ravenel Bridge and Charleston Harbor for a backdrop. Free admission and parking.
Music and food sales begin at 6 p.m. weekly. Movies begin at sunset (approx. 8:15 – 8:30 p.m.) People can bring coolers but the town encourages folks to visit the event vendors. Pets that are socialized, used to noise and people are welcome at the park if kept on a leash and cleaned up after.
The Music and Movies in the Park schedule:
- Aug. 9
- — Wreck-It Ralph 2 Ralph Breaks the Internet with The Shakin’ Martinis
- Aug. 16
- — Footloose (1984) with Chris Boone Music
- Aug. 23
- — The Greatest Showman with East Cooper Baptist Church Orchestra
Please check the Parents Guide on IMDB if you are unsure of a movies’ suitability for your children. For more information visit experiencemountpleasant.com/events/summer-events.
Summer Splash Bash
The Town of Mount Pleasant is hosting an end of summer break party on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 2- 7 p.m. at the Park West Recreation Complex,1251 Park West Blvd, Mount Pleasant.
Join the town for one last bash before school starts! Gather all your friends and come on over to enjoy inflatable water slides, a DJ playing music that will make you feel like dancing, and lots of fun free activities.
The pool will be open for free swim so be sure to wear your swim suit. Concessions available for purchase. For more information, visit the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
Administrator’s mobile office hours
Join Town of Mount Pleasant Administrator Eric DeMoura for his monthly open office hours. This is an informal drop-in event open to all citizens. Ask questions, learn about town projects, and discuss whatever items are important to you. DeMoura will be at Vicious Biscuit, 409 W Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant from 7:30 — 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug.20.