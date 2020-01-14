CCSD Spelling Bee
Students, parents and community members are welcome and encouraged to attend Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) annual Spelling Bee. The event will be on Thursday, Jan. 16; competition starts at 5:30 p.m at Burke High School, Auditorium, 244 President Street, Charleston.
Forty-two students from 38 schools are invited to participate in CCSD's Spelling Bee. Fifth through eighth graders are competing in the district event. The winner will be one of 18 CCSD scholars to advance to the Post and Courier SpellBound! Spelling Bee March 12 at Charleston Southern University’s Lightsey Chapel.
For more information, contact CCSD's Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.
Charleston Animal Society's 146th annual meeting
Join Charleston Animal Society for their 146th annual meeting and celebration fighting animal cruelty on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at Blackbaud World Headquarters, 65 Fairchild St., Daniel Island, SC. Mary Ippoliti-Smith of Maddie's Fund Executive Leadership Team will be the special guest speaker. Seating is free and limited. The event is open to all CAS members, including adopters, donors, fosters and volunteers. RSVP for the event by emailing RSVP@CharlestonAnimalSociety.org.
Charleston Music Club
The Charleston Music Club will present Holly Avesian, harp, and Tacy Edwards, flute, in a concert of classical harp and flute duets on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Franke at Seaside Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Rd., Mount Pleasant. The concert is free but donations are welcome for the scholarship fund. See charlestonmusicclub.org for more information.
Walk for Water
The 14th annual Charleston Walk for Water is on March 21 at 9 a.m. at Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave, North Charleston.
The annual #WalkForWaterCHS raises awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water.
The Walk for Water encourages participants to carry buckets along the 3-mile route to simulate the daily trek millions of people make to collect water in developing countries.
Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for youth, children 4 and under are free. Register online at charlestonwalk.org.
Laing Historical Marker
The members of the Laing High School Association and the Laing High School Historical Marker Unveiling & Memorial Court Committee humbly extend an invitation for members of the public to commemorate Laing School which has been in existence from 1866-2020.
Laing’s origin began in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant on Jan. 29, 1866. In 1953, Laing High School moved to Six Mile, which is currently occupied by Home Depot. The Six-Mile location of Laing High School was the last Equalization School in the East Cooper Area. In 1965, the state ordered the desegregation of all Charleston County School District Schools. With this mandate, several students from Laing High School integrated General William Moultrie High School.
The Laing School Association will pay homage to these students by placement of a memorial plaque at the 50th anniversary Tree.
The Laing School Association, Charleston County School District, The Home Depot and The Town of Mt. Pleasant will host this momentous occasion on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 9:30 a.m. at 2213 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant.
The Laing School Unveiling Committee looks forward to the public's attendance.
S.C. military past
Did you know that more Revolutionary War battles and skirmishes were fought in South Carolina than almost any other state? Mike Robertson, principal planner for the Town of Mount Pleasant, returns for another dive into local history on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library at 1400 Carolina Park Blvd. The event is free. His presentation focuses on nearby military engagements in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, including highlights of Fort Sullivan, Haddrell’s Point, Lemprieres Point, the Massachusetts’s 54th Infantry Troops, and Mount Pleasant’s surrender to Union troops. Robertson earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Furman University and a master’s degree in historic preservation and planning from Savannah College of Art and Design. For more information visit bit.ly/2ZS7R7m.