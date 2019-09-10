Starlight Yoga
On Saturday, Sept. 14 join Charleston County Parks at the Pier at Memorial Waterfront Park from 7:30-8:30 a.m. for Starlight Yoga. The glow of the Ravenel Bridge and the sights and sounds of Charleston Harbor provide an unparalleled backdrop for an evening of yoga with instructor Ji Hwang. Register online at tompsc.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=6809 or by calling 843-795-4386.
Registration costs $5 in advance or $8 onsite. Online registration ends at 2 p.m. on the day of the event. No refunds. Rain date is Sept. 19.
IOP Garden Club
Isle of Palms Garden Club meeting will feature a program on flower power on Sept. 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The guest speaker is Rainey Evans known as Indian Princess Happy Raine on television. She will speak of how she became an Indian princess and how she enjoys flowers in Charleston. The meeting will be held at the IOP Exhange Club, 201 Palm Blvd, IOP. Visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Seiko Smith at 843-991-8983.
Mt. Pleasant Artists Guild
The kickoff meeting of Mount Pleasant Artists Guild will be on Monday, Sept. 23 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, 29466. The church driveway is before the All Saints Lutheran Church sign and just past Sol Restaurant and Holiday Inn Express. At the meeting there will be a time to meet and greet at 6:30 PM, followed by the guild meeting at 7:00 PM. The meeting is open to guests, potential and current members of the Mount Pleasant Artists Guild. Membership is open to all who wish to promote visual arts in the Mount Pleasant area, though not all members live in Mount Pleasant. At the meeting, the board members will share news regarding upcoming events and exhibits. More information about the guild can be found at mtpleasantartistsguild.com.
Fashion Show
Sew Much Better owned by Janet Muhs will hold it’s 5th annual Fashion Show on Saturday, Sept. 14 , at 1 p.m. at the Bi-Lo community pavilion, located in Shelmore Village, Mount Pleasant.
More than 30 youngsters will be modeling outfits they made over the summer at Miss Janet’s sewing camps. They will each have their own personalized parasols and handbags. Everyone is welcome to attend this event and see the proud youngsters model their creations for family and friends.
Administrator’s mobile office hours
Join Town of Mount Pleasant Administrator Eric DeMoura for his monthly open office hours. This is an informal drop-in event open to all citizens. Ask questions, learn about town projects, and discuss whatever items are important to you. DeMoura will be at the Pier at Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd., Mount Pleasant from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Meet at the tables under the shade structure.