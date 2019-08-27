88 Club Breakfast
The 88 Club Breakfast is a first and third Wednesday meeting with invited speakers. On Sept. 4 at 7 a.m. the meeting’s invited guest speaker is Cecilia Brown, Editor of the Moultrie News.
The meeting will be held at Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant. Breakfast prices on the menu range $7-12 including coffee, plus tip. For more info call 843-881-8861.
22nd Naturalization Ceremony
Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will host its 22nd Naturalization Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon. Every year, approximately 100 individuals from countries all over the world take the Oath of Citizenship during this ceremony. This event is free and open to the public. The park is located at 1254 Long Point Rd., Mount Pleasant.
Alzheimer’s Awareness Night
The Charleston RiverDogs and Alice’s Clubhouse are co-hosting Alzheimer’s Awareness Night on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. at The Joe, 360 Fishburne St., Charleston. Visit riverdogs.com/groups and use the code “PURPLE” to purchase tickets that will help fight Alzheimers. A percentage of the sale of these tickets will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association. Sept. 1 is also MUSC Health Family Sunday. Kids eat free, run the bases after the game and everyone parks free.