Daniel Island Fall Red Balloon Yard Sale
The Daniel Island annual Fall Red Balloon Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at homes throughout Daniel Island. The sale provides an opportunity for shoppers to wander the neighborhoods of Daniel Island in search of unique finds and special deals. The Red Balloon Yard Sale is a semi-annual yard sale held twice a year. This event is held rain or shine.
Operation Christmas Child Workshop Sept. 21
Come and meet Tania Frenti, who received a shoe box through Operation Christmas Child while living in Romania and hear how it changed her life. There will be an “All Things OCC Workshop on Saturday”, Sept. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Church at Seewee Bay, 6194 N. Hwy. 17 in Awendaw. The event is free. For more information, please contact Kathy Raven, Volunteer for Operation Christmas Child/Samaritans Purse, at 843-991-7019 or bossladykat@aol.com.
”History of Mount Pleasant” with Mike Robertson
Have you ever wanted to learn more about Mount Pleasant’s history? Join Mike Robertson on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library for an enlightening tour through 350 years of Mount Pleasant history.
Indigo Extraction and Dyeing Demo Sept. 28
Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will hold an indigo extraction and dyeing demonstration on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors will learn about this plant and the role of the Pinckneys in growing it. Plus, staff will show the process of taking it from green plant to beautiful indigo dye. The event is free.
Indigo dye was one of the most profitable South Carolina exports during the mid-1700s. Eliza Lucas Pinckney is often credited for the development of the successful indigo industry.
For more information on park news, events and programs or visit the park website at nps.gov/chpi or call 843-881-5516.
Upcoming Pitt Street Pharmacy events
- On Sunday, Sept. 22 from 3-5 p.m. customers are invited to Sundae Funday at Pitt Street Pharmacy. Attendees can choose ice cream flavors, toppings, banana splits, hot fudge sundaes, etc.
- On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Coastal CBD will be at Pitt Street Pharmacy from 1-5 p.m. for people to drop in and get information and samples of CBD.
- On Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Pitt Street Pharmacy will be hosting a grilled cheese challenge with professional eater and body builder, Randy Satel.