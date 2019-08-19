Mayor's Music & Art Reception
Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie is teaming up with the Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission to bring you the Mayor's Music & Art Reception! Stop by Mount Pleasant Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 4-5 p.m. to check out the new featured art, meet the artists, listen to music, enjoy refreshments and more. Members of the Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission will be present to answer questions and inform guests about recent and upcoming community initiatives.
'Improv' your wellness
On Thursday Aug. 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. two local companies, Synchronicity and Theater 99, have partnered to bring a night of improv to the local community. If you want to have a hilarious night out while tapping into one of the most important wellness tools around, you can join the pros from Theater 99 at Synchronicity. Call 843-416-5006 to reserve your spot today. The event is free to the public; however, limited space is available.
Our Community Listens Charleston
Join Our Community Listens Charleston to hear their founder, CEO and Board Chair, Bob Chapman speak on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Alhambra Hall in Mount Pleasant from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Food, drinks and networking are included in ticket. Tickets must be purchased in advance for $20 at ourcommunitylistens.org/public-classes/south-carolina/events.
Chapman’s book, 'Everybody Matters -The Extraordinary Power of Caring for Your People Like Family' will be available to purchase during the event.
Bird walk and free kayak trips
On Saturday, Aug. 24, the National Park Service will offer a bird walk and two kayak trips from Fort Moultrie.
The two-hour bird walk will leave at 8:00 a.m. from the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center and will be led by local avian expert Sarah Diaz. The area of exploration will concentrate on the maritime forest and beach around Fort Moultrie. Participants should bring water, sunscreen, insect repellent, and binoculars.
The beginner-level kayak trips require a reservation as space is very limited. Participants need to be able to paddle 2.5 miles in mildly windy conditions; be at least 18 years old; wear appropriate footwear; and, with gear, weigh 220 pounds or less. Sit-on-top kayaks, paddles, and life vests provided. Those with reservations will meet at the Fort Moultrie dock at 12:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Only email inquiries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 to Paula_Ogden-Muse@nps.gov and responses about availability will be sent. There is no charge for participation in either program, however, those wishing to explore the fort and use park facilities will need to pay the park entrance fee.
Waterfront Music and Movies
Every Friday in August (except Aug. 30) at 6 p.m. the Town of Mount Pleasant will host Music and Movies in the Park at the Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Mount Pleasant residents and visitors bring blankets and chairs, sit back to enjoy an incredible sunset while listening to local musicians, and then watch an outdoor movie with the beautiful Ravenel Bridge and Charleston Harbor for a backdrop. Free admission and parking.
Music and food sales begin at 6 p.m. weekly. Movies begin at sunset (approx. 8:15-8:30 p.m.) People can bring coolers but the town encourages folks to visit the event vendors. Pets that are socialized, used to noise and people are welcome at the park if kept on a leash and cleaned up after.
The final Music and Movies in the Park will be held on Aug. 23 featuring The Greatest Showman with East Cooper Baptist Church Orchestra.