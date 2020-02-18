New ballot training
Training for the new ballot process for upcoming and General Elections will be sponsored by Ebenezer Mount Zion AME Church Lay Organization.
The trainings are for anyone in Charleston County that wants to understand the ballot process, how to update their voter registration information and learn about absentee voting.
The trainings will be provided by Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration on Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Place Ebenezer Mount Zion AME Church, 1095 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant.
Wando All Sports Booster Club
Wando All Sports Booster Club will host an Oyster Roast and Silent Auction on Feb. 22 at the Rusty Rudder in Mount Pleasant from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include oysters, beer, hot food, live music and more. There will be a cash bar. For tickets and donations please email wandoboosterblub@gmail.com or search the event on eventbrite.com. The event will support all Wando Athletic teams.
East Cooper Women’s Club
The East Cooper Women’s Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Dunes West Country Club. All residents of Mount Pleasant are welcome to join.
Luncheon is served at a cost of $18. Checks only are accepted. For more information please contact Laurie Ransom at (843) 364-6951 or email laurieransom@gmail.com.
USL open house
University School of the Lowcountry (USL) will host an open house on Feb. 24. If you have a student in third through 12th grade, University School of the Lowcountry could be an ideal place for them to learn and grow. Join USL for refreshments, conversation and a chance to learn more about us at their upcoming open house. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the gym on campus (690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant) for interested families to drop by. USL students will lead tours from 6:15-6:45 p.m., with a formal presentation will follow. Plenty of time will be reserved for you to ask questions about USL's experience-based learning, individualized academics, leadership and life skills focus or anything else you might want to know. If you are interested in attending, RSVP to jhubbard@uslowcountry.org.