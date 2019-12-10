Mt. Pleasant, SC (29465)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.