Santa Claus at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre welcomes the one and only Santa Claus to The North Pole for professional photos of your loved ones and pets.* Children of all ages are invited to visit with Santa Claus. Every child will receive a special Santa Coin, redeemable for a delicious chocolate pop from Sweet Julep’s Candy + Gifts. Visits with Santa are always free, but a professional photo will last a lifetime.
*Pet photos on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:30-8 p.m. Pets must be on leash or crated. Reservations are also available using Santa’s FastPass.
Santa will be at The North Pole, 1309 Theater Drive (next to GameStop and Sandals Nails) daily through Dec. 24. Hours vary. Visit mtpleasanttownecentre.com/events for more information or contact Kathi Herrmann at (843) 216-9900 ext. 202 or kherrmann@bayerproperties.com.
88 Club Breakfast
The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers at Eggs Up Grill 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant. The club will welcome Eric DeMoura, Mount Pleasant Town Administrator for their meeting on Dec. 18 at 7 a.m. For more information call (843) 881-8861.
Mayor’s Music & Art Reception
Meet the artists, listen to music and enjoy the refreshments at this favorite holiday event. The reception will be held at Mount Pleasant Town Hall on Dec. 19 from 4-5 p.m. The event and parking are both free.
Carol Fest
The Charleston Music Club will present a free holiday Carol Fest on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., in the chapel at Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Rd., directed by Dr. Christopher Selby. Student and adult instrumentalists are invited to sight-read carols. Anyone not playing an instrument is encouraged to sing. New members are welcomed, and donations are welcome for the scholarship fund. See charlestonmusicclub.org or email bmusic385@gmail.com.