Administrator’s mobile office hours on Nov. 19
Join Town of Mount Pleasant Administrator Eric DeMoura for his monthly open office hours. This is an informal drop-in event open to all citizens. Ask questions, learn about town projects and discuss whatever items are important to you.
DeMoura will be at the R. L. Jones Center, 391 Egypt Rd., Mount Pleasant from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Knights Spaghetti Dinner
Christ Our King's Knights of Columbus present their spaghetti dinner on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m at COK's Grace Hall. The dinner features spaghetti, meatballs/sausage, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Dine in or take out,tickets are available from a Knight or at the door. Children under six are free, six-11 years old are $5 and adult tickets are $8.
The KOC East Cooper Council 9475 supports the following charities: Respite Care Charleston, Crisis Ministries, Meals on Wheels, Miracle League, Habitat for Humanity, Room at the Inn, Operation Christmas Child, Family Honor and others. The membership is primarily made up of parishioners from Christ Our King, Stella Maris, St. Claire and St. Benedict's. For more information visit kofc9475.org.
PCA Eagle Marry Mart
Palmetto Christian Academy is delighted to announce their third annual Eagle Merry Mart on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5-8 p.m. at PCA. This craft fair is a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to gather for an evening of shopping and fellowship. If you are an artist or an artist at heart and would like to join in the fun with a table at Merry Mart, PCA would love to have you. Please direct all questions via email to merrymart@palmettochristianacademy.org.
Eagle Merry Mart vendors receive 100% of their profits after paying a vendor fee of $75.
Business roundtable
The U.S. Small Business Administration, the S.C. Small Business Development Center and Charleston County’s Office of Business Opportunities will hold a roundtable discussion, “Overcoming the Challenges of Growing Your Business” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 21. The event is free and will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 300 Wingo Way, Mount Pleasant. Register online at bit.ly/343vgnj.
Book signing
Author David Brown will hold a book signing for his book "Only Death" at the Mount Pleasant Barnes and Noble on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2-5 p.m. His novel is a historical-fictional novel based on an actual event that occurred in Williamsburg County, S.C. in 1870.
Free shred events for America Recycles Day
Charleston County’s Environmental Management Department (CCEM) is celebrating America Recycles Day by hosting four free shred events located throughout the county. The shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the following locations:
- Mount Pleasant DMV, 1189 Sweetgrass Basket Pkwy, Mount Pleasant 29466
- North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Ln, North Charleston 29406
- Signal Point Road Convenience Center, 1716 Signal Point Rd, Charleston 29412
- West Ashley High School, 4060 West Wildcat Blvd, Charleston 29414
America Recycles Day is a nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling. Sponsored by Keep America Beautiful, the day aims to promote events across the country that educate and encourage citizens to work together to increase recycling in their communities.
On Nov. 16, CCEM will accept confidential documents for free on-site shredding and recycling from residents of Charleston County; no commercial business material will be accepted. This is a shred event only; no other items will be accepted. The events will be rain or shine. For more information on recycling, contact Charleston County’s Environmental Management Department at (843) 720-7111 or visit recycle.charlestoncounty.org.