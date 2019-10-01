Coffee With a Cop
Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8-10 a.m. at the Starbucks at 953 H. Northcutt Blvd. The mission of the event is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.
This event is presented by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Direct questions to wmartin@tompsc.com or call 843-534-6518.
Fishing for Vets
Moultrie American Legion Post 136 in Mount Pleasant will be hosting an Inshore Saltwater Fishing Tournament on Oct. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. During the tournament anglers may fish from a boat, a public pier or fish from the surf or land. Professional fishing guide services may not be used during this tournament. Anglers are required to have a valid SCDNR saltwater fishing license to participate in the fishing tournament. The tournament weigh-in will be held from 4-6 p.m. at The Rusty Rudder in Mount Pleasant. This fishing tournament will be for the community to enjoy a day of fishing on our Lowcountry waters while raising funds to support our local Veterans outreach and Post operations. This fishing tournament will be a multi-species inshore saltwater tournament held in local waters and will feature local anglers in the Charleston community. We would like to ask you to consider becoming a sponsor, donor, supporter or angler for this inshore saltwater fishing tournament supporting our local veterans by “Fishing for Vets.”
Thanks for supporting our vets, For more information visit alpost136.us.
Live Under the Oaks
Towne Centre and Awendaw Green have partnered to host Live Under The Oaks, an outdoor concert series featuring local artists. The concerts will be held at 6 p.m. on the first four Thursdays in October at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. Snacks and drinks available from Burtons Grill.
Guests are invited to bring their chairs or blankets and enjoy these local performers:
- Oct. 3 | Pierce Alexander
- Oct. 10 | The Louie D Project
- Oct. 17 | Dave Arcari + Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths PLUS a special 5 PM performance by The Cario Chamber Orchestra
- Oct. 24 | Transonic Czars
For further information contact Kathi Herrmann at 843-216-9900 ext. 202 or kherrmann@bayerproperties.com.
Cast Off Fishing Tournament
There’s plenty of fish to be caught during the Cast Off Fishing Tournament Series. The tournament will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier. No preregistration is required; on-site registration begins at 6 a.m. Prize categories offered include the top three biggest fish, youth 12 and under, and best five fish. Tournaments held rain or shine. Adult chaperones are required for ages 15 and under. Registration fees: Adults $10; Military $9; Youth (ages 3-12) and Seniors (ages 60+) $8; Fishing Pass holders $5. For more information, visit charlestoncountyparks.com.
Shark or Treat
Oceanside Collegiate Academy will host their inaugural Shark or Treat on Oct. 30 beginning at 6 p.m. All families with children are encouraged to attend. Lots of candy, decorations and a mechanical riding shark will be here for everyone's entertainment. If you have questions you may contact Reggie Castile at 843-936-7128 ext. 5 or email reggie.castile@landsharks.org.
Fall Festival, Open House & Craft Fair
Sundrops Montessori Daniel Island's annual Fall Festival, Open House, & Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The even will feature tours of the school, games, face painting, a pumpkin walk, jump castles and a bake sale. Also plan to visit the craft fair to pick up goodies for family and friends. Visit facebook.com/sundropsmontessoridanielisland or contact Christy Ivey at christine@sundropsmontessori.com or 843-647-7848 for more information.
Wando Chorus Fall Concert
Wando Chorus Fall Concert will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Wando PAC beginning at 7 p.m. The concert will feature Show Choir, Bella Voce, Wando Singers, Concert Choir, Advanced Concert Choir and Men’s Choir.
Book reading rescheduled
The David Tillinghast and friends poetry reading has been reschedule for Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Buxton Books, 160 King Street, Charleston. American poet and Isle of Palms resident, Tillinghast, will read from his recent book, "Sisters, Cousins, and Wayward Angels."
He will be accompanied by local poets Eugene Platt, who has given over 100 public readings from poems that have appeared in The South Carolina Review, Crazyhorse, Southwestern Review, et al; Jody Stallings, teacher and writer who is the recipient of the 2018 first place award in column writing from the South Carolina Press Association and Delores Schweitzer, poet and branch manager, Wando Mount Pleasant Library. Musicians Donna and Don Vroblesky will present musical interludes. Buxton Books will provide refreshments.
Visit buxtonbooks.com for more information.
IOP Garden Club
The Isle of Palms Garden club will be going to Cypress Gardens for a field trip on Thursday, Oct. 17. We will meet at the Exchange Club, 201 Palm Blvd., at 9:30 a.m. Tickets will be $10 (seniors 65+ $6.50). There will be a 40 minute boat ride available for $5, the boat departs at 11 a.m. Optional lunch afterwards, TBA. This is open to the public, you do not have to live on the islands or Mount Pleasant. Please RSVP to Seiko Smith 843-991-8983.
Ghostly Tide Tales
Grab your chairs, blankets and flashlights for a night of spooky fun on the beach. The Isle of Palms Recreation Department is hosting the Ghostly Tide Tales on Friday, Oct. 18 from 6-7 p.m. A local pirate will be telling family friendly ghost stories around campfires on the beach at the 25th Ave beach aces. The Recreation Department will provide hot chocolate, and ghost stories will be narrated by Charleston’s favorite pirate, Eric Lavender.
For more information visit iop.net or call 843-886-8294.
Marine Corps celebration
The Lowcountry Leathernecks cordially invite you to attend the 244th birthday celebration of the United States Marine Corps aboard the USS Yorktown moored at the at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum,, Mount Pleasant on Nov. 8.
Please contact Dave Sowers at 843-697-9935 or email d.sowers2@gmail.com or see the Lowcountry Leathernecks' Facebook page for more details.
Franke Fair
Saturday, Nov. 9
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Rodenberg Hall
All are welcome, bring a friend.
The fair will have many unique and lovely items for sale:
- Beautiful fine art
- Handmade needlework and doll clothes
- Cricut personalized items
- Christmas items
- Decorated wine glasses and jewelry
- Delicious homemade baked goods
Please bring cash. Proceeds are given to Franke Subsidized Care and other charities.