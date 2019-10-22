Wando’s Talent Show
Wando High School Student Council’s annual Talent Show is quickly approaching. The show will be made up of a variety of acts and will be judged by Rob Fowler, Chief Meteorologist at News 2; Jeff Scott, Cario’s band director and Angel Roberts, the dance instructor for Peace Love Hip Hop.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in Wando’s Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be $5 for students with an ID and $10 for adults. There will be concessions provided.
For more information, please contact Wando Student Council’s advisor Krystal Gamage at krystal_gamage@charleston.k12.sc.us or call 843-881-8200.
Nature Walk at Fort Moultrie
Sarah Harper Diaz, a local naturalist who specializes in ornithology, will lead a nature walk around Fort Moultrie on Saturday, Oct. 26. She’ll share her vast knowledge of the birds, butterflies and plants while walking the paths outside of the fort.
This event is free and open to the public. Please meet at the front of the visitor center at 9 a.m. Participants should bring binoculars, wear insect repellent and sunscreen and be prepared to walk on grassy and uneven surfaces.
Adults wishing to tour Fort Moultrie or the visitor center after the walk, will need to pay the $7 per person entrance fee. Children 15 years and younger enter for free.
Isle of Palms Garden Club 2019 Wreath and Roping
The Isle of Palms Garden Club will be selling wreaths, roping, mailbox huggies, bows and poinsettias until Nov. 11; delivery will be on Dec. 2. The club is a non-profit organization that contributes to civic beautification. The club donates money to organizations that help preserve our environment both land, coast and ocean. Each summer they sponsor a rising sophomore to Camp Wildwood, which is an investment in our future. Additionally, wreaths, trees and teddy bears are decorated for MUSC patients who will not be home for the holidays. Other projects are addressed each year according to the needs of our community and its surrounding area. Please contact Janice Ashley 843-696-5671 Eugenia7@bellsouth.net or Kathy Shook 704-577-6087 shookup@hotmail.com for ordering and pricing.
IOP Garden Club November meeting
The Isle of Palms garden club will be having their monthly meeting on Nov. 21 at 201 Palm Blvd. Social begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Stephanie Harbin from Hidden Ponds Nursery will do a presentation on Holiday tablescapes. All are welcome.
Mount Pleasant Senior Center open house
The Mount Pleasant Senior Center will hold an open house on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public to gather information while enjoying food, giveaways and more. The Senior Center is located at 840 Von Kolnitz Rd., Mount Pleasant. For more information call 843-856-2166.
Charleston Music Club Concert Series
The Charleston Music Club will present violinist Nina Sandberg, cellist Yun Hao Jiang, guitarist Fernando Troche, and pianist Chee-Hang See in a free concert of tangos and more. The "Tango Night" will be held Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Franke at Seaside Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant. These dynamic performers are well known to Charleston audiences and perform on national and international stages. On the program is Paul Schoenfield's Souvenirs for violin and piano, selections from Astor Piazzolla's Histoire du Tango, and other of Piazzolla's tangos like Adios Noniños, and Libertango. Admission is free, but donations are welcome for the Charleston Music Club's scholarship fund. Visit charlestonmusicclub.org or email charlestonmusicclub@gmail.com for additional information about our programs.
Hunley Oyster Roast
Friends of the Hunley’s annual fundraiser is celebrating a milestone as it enters its 15th year. The Hunley Oyster Roast and Silent Auction will be held Nov. 1 from 7-10 p.m. at the Visitors Bus Shed in Downtown Charleston. The event has become a local favorite offering an all-you-can-eat menu of oysters, BBQ, and sides along with live music and an auction, all for the price of one general admission ticket for $45.
“We are pleased that our event has become more popular every year. We are hopeful to experience our best turnout ever during our 15th annual Oyster Roast to help the cause of maritime preservation and education,” Kellen Butler, Executive Director of Friends of the Hunley said.