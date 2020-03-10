Administrator’s mobile office hours, March 17
Come join Town of Mount Pleasant Administrator Eric DeMoura for his monthly open office hours. This is an informal drop-in event open to all citizens. Ask questions, learn about town projects and discuss whatever items are important to you.
DeMoura will be at Saveurs Du Monde Cafe, 536 Belle Station Blvd., Mount Pleasant from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
24th annual ArtFest
The 24 annual ArtFest will be held at Mount Pelasant Towne Centre on Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature local music, dance and visual art studios offer stunning performances by some of the area's most talented individuals and groups. Free admission, parking and activities.
Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce will host it's March 19 luncheon at The Exchange, 3003 Dunes West Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Dr. Dondi E. Costin, President of Charleston Southern University will be the guest speaker. For more information about the chamber or to buy tickets to the luncheon visit mountpleasantchamber.org.
88 Club Breakfast
The 88 Breakfast Club meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month with invited speakers. The meeting on March 18 welcomes Tony Bartelme, nationally acclaimed Sr. Projects Reporter for the Post & Courier.
The club meets at 7 a.m. at Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call 843-881-8861.
Annual Card Party
The Woman’s Club of Charleston will sponsor its Annual Card Party to provide college scholarships to young women. The event will be held at The Citadel Beach House, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A donation of $25 includes refreshments and lunch. The event will feature multiple card games, dozens of door prizes, a $100 Money Tree raffle, a gift basket raffle, an art raffle and other raffle items.
For Tickets email Tally Gerard at tallyg.g@gmail.com or call 843-906-93967.
Duke University Chorale
The Duke University Chorale, who perform nationally and internationally presenting both sacred and secular music from the Renaissance to the present, will perform a concert on Friday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St. A free-will offering will be taken to help defray the cost of the tour. Contact pgould@stphilipschurchsc.org or 843-722-7734, ext.237 for additional information.
Walk for Water
The 14th annual Charleston Walk for Water is on March 21 at 9 a.m. at Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston.
The annual #WalkForWaterCHS raises awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water.
The Walk for Water encourages participants to carry buckets along the 3-mile route to simulate the daily trek millions of people make to collect water in developing countries.
Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for youth, children 4 and under are free. Register online at charlestonwalk.org.
Kettlebells + Kegs Fundraiser
Gather your friends to swing kettlebells for a cause. CrossFit Charleston is hosting a Kettlebells & Kegs Fundraiser with Indigo Reef Brewing Co. Teams of five will compete to see who can complete the most kettlebell swings in 30 minutes.
The event begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Indigo Reef Brewing, 2079 Wambaw Creek in Charleston (just off Clements Ferry Road).
Registration is $20 per person and proceeds benefit local nonprofit Postpartum Support Charleston as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. This organization provides peer support and resources for moms in our community who are struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety.
Available kettlebell weights are 50 and 40 pounds for men and 30 and 18 pounds for women. The winning team will receive a prize bag plus a free pint of beer from Indigo Reef Brewing.
Register at bitly.com/kettlebellskegs.
Shifa Clinic Fundraising Banquet
The Shifa Clinic will host its 9th Year Fundraising Banquet on Saturday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 Lockwood Blvd, 29403.
For more information and to register click here.