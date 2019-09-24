Cast Off Fishing Tournament
There’s plenty of fish to be caught during the Cast Off Fishing Tournament Series. The tournament will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier. No preregistration is required; on-site registration begins at 6 a.m. Prize categories offered include the top three biggest fish, youth 12 and under, and best five fish. Tournaments held rain or shine. Adult chaperones are required for ages 15 and under. Registration fees: Adults $10; Military $9; Youth (ages 3-12) and Seniors (ages 60+) $8; Fishing Pass holders $5. For more information, visit charlestoncountyparks.com.
Shaggin’ on the Cooper
Enjoy scenic views of the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live classic oldies and beach music from the Recollections at Shaggin’ on the Cooper on Sat., Oct. 5, 7-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier.
Fee is $8 for ages four and up.
Paws on The Patio at Burtons Grill
A charity event to benefit Charleston Animal Society will be held from 6-8 p.m. on the second Thursday through November. Charleston Animal Society, Burtons Grill and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre have partnered to host Paws on The Patio on Oct. 10 and Nov. 14.
Guests are invited to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy an exclusive happy hour on the patio at Burtons Grill to benefit Charleston Animal Society. For only $25 per person, attendees will receive two drink tickets plus an appetizer buffet. Fidos, of course, are free. $10 per person will be donated to the Charleston Animal Society. Every Fido will receive his/her own party favor, courtesy of Hairy Winston Pet Boutique.
Reservations are limited to 30 people per event and are required to gain entrance. Reservations can be made at pawsonthepatio2019.eventbrite.com
Paws on the Patio will be held at Burtons Grill at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1875 US-17, Mount Pleasant. For further information contact Kathi Herrmann at 843/216-9900 ext. 202 or kherrmann@bayerproperties.com. Visit mtpleasanttownecentre.com for more information.
Throwback prom
Dancing through the Decades, a “throwback prom” to benefit Respite Care Charleston’s services for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, has been postponed until Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 due to the impacts of Hurricane Dorian. The prom will be held at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park’s Cooper River Room at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased online at RespiteCareCharleston.org. For additional information visit the website or contact Sara Perry at 843-647-7405.
Fashion show
A fashion show by CHICO’S and silent auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, 201 Palm Blvd. IOP. There will be a centennial celebration of the American Legion Auxiliary by Unit 136, Mount Pleasant. Horsd’oeuvres and beverages will be served. Proceeds to benefit homeless veterans, VA Hospital and Charleston Fisher House. Tickets are $25. Call 843-872-7875 for tickets.