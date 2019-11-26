Christmas Concert Dec. 9
Seaside Singers Community Choir of Mount Pleasant will present a concert of Christmas holiday favorites on Monday night, Dec. 9 from 7-8 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St. on Sullivan's Island. The choir of 30 voices will be joined by a brass quintet from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, plus cello, flute and percussion.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $10. All are welcome. For more information contact Carol Hallman at hallman.carol@gmail.com or (843) 810-2626.
88 Club Breakfast
The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. At their next meeting, the club will welcome Dickie Schweers, Charleston County Councilman. The meeting will be held at 7 a.m. on Dec. 4 at Eggs Up Grill 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant. For more information call (843) 881-8861.
Christmas Light Parade
The Town of Mount Pleasant's 24th annual Christmas Light Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. More than 100 brilliantly lit floats and community groups will parade down West Coleman Boulevard as the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade sets sail to the delight of thousands of residents and visitors. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Mill Street traveling south and ending at the intersection of West Coleman and Patriots Point Road For more information visit experiencemountpleasant.com.
Holiday Market & Craft Show
The Town of Mount Pleasant's annual Holiday Farmers Market and Craft Show combines all the goodies from the town's traditional food market such as locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, hot food and homemade preserves with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans. The event offers a wonderful assortment of Christmas ornaments, glasswork, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. Food and beverage are available for purchase. The 20th annual Holiday Market and Craft Show will be on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Pavilion.