Franke at Seaside BeWell Health & Wellness Fair
- Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
- 9 a.m. to noon
- Rodenberg Hall at Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, 29464
- There will be vendors, health and wellness services, food and prizes.
- Open to the public, no charge.
Doggie Day at the Rec
Doggie Day at the Rec will take place at IOP Recreation Dept. on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature all things health and wellness for your dog. IOP dog licenses, vaccinations & microchips. STAR Therapy Dogs Canine Good Citizenship testing. FREE Pet Photo Booth, Dog Show Contest, Applications and more information visit iop.net.