Wando All Sports Booster Club
Wando All Sports Booster Club will host an Oyster Roast and Silent Auction on Feb. 22 at the Rusty Rudder in Mount Pleasant from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include oysters, beer, hot food, live music and more. There will be a cash bar. For tickets and donations please email wandoboosterblub@gmail.com or search the event on eventbrite.com. The event will support all Wando Athletic teams.
Annual Card Party
The Woman’s Club of Charleston will sponsor its Annual Card Party to provide college scholarships to young women. The event will be held at The Citadel Beach House, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A donation of $25 includes refreshments and lunch. The event will feature multiple card games, dozens of door prizes, a $100 Money Tree raffle, a gift basket raffle, an art raffle and other raffle items.
For Tickets email Tally Gerard at tallyg.g@gmail.com or call 843-906-93967.
Administrator’s mobile office hours on Feb. 18
Join Town of Mount Pleasant Administrator Eric DeMoura for his monthly open office hours. This is an informal drop-in event open to all citizens. Ask questions, learn about town projects and discuss whatever items are important to you.
DeMoura will be at the Fire Station 1, 947 McCants Dr., Mount Pleasant from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
East Cooper Women’s Club The East Cooper Women’s Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Dunes West Country Club. All residents of Mount Pleasant are welcome to join.
Luncheon is served at a cost of $18. Checks only are accepted. For more information please contact Laurie Ransom at (843) 364-6951 or email laurieransom@gmail.com.