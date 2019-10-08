Franke Fair
The Franke Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Rodenberg Hall. All are welcome, bring a friend. The fair will have many unique and lovely items for sale: beautiful fine art, Handmade needlework and doll clothes, Cricut personalized items, Christmas items, decorated wine glasses and jewelry and delicious homemade baked goods.
Please bring cash. Proceeds are given to Franke Subsidized Care and other charities.
Mt. Pleasant Artists Guild meeting
The Mount Pleasant Artists Guild will meet on Monday, Oct. 14 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, 29466. The church driveway is before the All Saints Lutheran Church sign and just past Sol Restaurant and Holiday Inn Express. Meeting times are 6:30-8:30 PM. The meeting is open to guests, potential and current members of the Mount Pleasant Artists Guild. Those who are new to the area, those who have always wanted to learn to paint and those who love the visual arts are encouraged to join the group.
Membership is open to all who wish to promote visual arts in the Mount Pleasant area, though not all members live in Mount Pleasant. Membership dues are forty dollars per year. At the meeting, the board members will share news regarding upcoming events and exhibits. The guest artist on October 14 is Summerville artist Michele Levani, a painter and muralist who is influenced by her love of nature and the Art Nouveau style. More information about the guild and how to join can be found at mtpleasantartistsguild.com.
“I Was Born to Be in a Library” event
Pat Conroy Literary Center executive director Jonathan Haupt will discuss best-selling author Pat Conroy’s lifelong love of books and libraries—focusing on the roles public libraries, school libraries, and Pat's own personal library played in his writing life. Through video and audio clips, photographs, and published and unpublished writings by and about Conroy, this presentation welcomes attendees into the book-filled world of one of America's most beloved writers. free and open to the public, this program also includes an overview of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center which honors and continues Conroy’s legacy as writer and educator in his adopted hometown of Beaufort, South Carolina.
The event will be held at the new Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd, on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6-7 p.m.
Administrator’s mobile office hours
Join Town of Mount Pleasant Administrator Eric DeMoura for his monthly open office hours. This is an informal drop-in event open to all citizens. Ask questions, learn about town projects, and discuss whatever items are important to you. DeMoura will be at Flying Biscuit Cafe, 794 Coleman Blvd.,Mount Pleasant from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Meet at the tables under the shade structure.
Live Under the Oaks
Towne Centre and Awendaw Green have partnered to host Live Under The Oaks, an outdoor concert series featuring local artists. The concerts will be held at 6 p.m. on the first four Thursdays in October at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. Snacks and drinks available from Burtons Grill.
Guests are invited to bring their chairs or blankets and enjoy these local performers:
- Oct. 10 | The Louie D Project
- Oct. 17 | Dave Arcari + Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths PLUS a special 5 PM performance by The Cario Chamber Orchestra
- Oct. 24 | Transonic Czars
For further information contact Kathi Herrmann at 843-216-9900 ext. 202 or kherrmann@bayerproperties.com.
Shark or Treat
Oceanside Collegiate Academy will host their inaugural Shark or Treat on Oct. 30 beginning at 6 p.m. All families with children are encouraged to attend. Lots of candy, decorations and a mechanical riding shark will be here for everyone’s entertainment. If you have questions you may contact Reggie Castile at 843-936-7128 ext. 5 or email reggie.castile@landsharks.org.
Ghostly Tide Tales
Grab your chairs, blankets and flashlights for a night of spooky fun on the beach. The Isle of Palms Recreation Department is hosting the Ghostly Tide Tales on Friday, Oct. 18 from 6-7 p.m. A local pirate will be telling family friendly ghost stories around campfires on the beach at the 25th Ave beach aces. The Recreation Department will provide hot chocolate, and ghost stories will be narrated by Charleston’s favorite pirate, Eric Lavender. For more information visit iop.net or call 843-886-8294.
Marine Corps birthday
The Lowcountry Leathernecks cordially invite you to attend the 244th birthday celebration of the United States Marine Corps aboard the USS Yorktown moored at the at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum,, Mount Pleasant on Nov. 8. Please contact Dave Sowers at 843-697-9935 or email d.sowers2@gmail.com or see the Lowcountry Leathernecks’ Facebook page for more details.