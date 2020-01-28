Wando All Sports Booster Club
Wando All Sports Booster Club will host an Oyster Roast and Silent Auction on Feb 22 at the Rusty Rudder in Mount Pleasant from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include oysters, beer, hot food, live music and more. There will be a cash bar. For tickets and donations please email wandoboosterblub@gmail.com or search the event on eventbrite.com. The event will support all Wando Athletic teams.
Creative conversations in the Arts
The Mount Pleasant Community Arts Center Committee and Charleston Area Performing Artists are hosting the final Creative Conversations in the Arts on the topic of "What is Public Art & How Do We Create Art for Public Spaces" on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 6-7 p.m. at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library located at 1400 Carolina Park Blvd. The panelists will be Jean-Marie Mauclet, Gwylene Gallimard and Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember G.M. Whitley. Post and Courier art critic Maura Hogan will be the facilitator.
Doggie Day at the Rec
Doggie Day at the Rec will take place at IOP Recreation Dept. on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature all things health and wellness for your dog. IOP dog licenses, vaccinations & microchips. STAR Therapy Dogs Canine Good Citizenship testing. For free Pet Photo Booth, Dog Show Contest, applications and more information visit iop.net.
MUSC Science Café weight management presentations
MUSC’s Science Café is a series of presentations offering entertaining talks on scientific subjects in a fun, non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.
Extra weight is not a character flaw. It’s a complex problem that can impair your health and quality of life. MUSC researcher , Dr. Patrick O’Neil will share current research in the treatment of obesity and weight management on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Hwy, Charleston. The event is free and open to the public.
O’Neil is a professor in MUSC's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and director at MUSC Weight Management Center. O'Neil also serves as the mayor of Sullivan's Island.
For more information contact Tara Abbott at 843-792-2926 or abbottt@musc.edu. More details can be found online at MUSC.edu/science-cafe.