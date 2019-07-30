National Night Out
Join Mount Pleasant Police Department for National Night Out 2019 on Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.
This annual event is an opportunity to meet the officers that patrol the community and celebrate America's National Night Out Against Crime. There will be pizza, prizes, live music, kona ice, bounce houses, a dunk tank and more.
Carolina Kingfish Classic
The Carolina Kingfish Classic at the Beach Club at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina will return Aug. 15-17. Don't miss the boat on this two day fishing tournament.
Sponsors and competitors are asked to register today. Please contact Loyd Weston for more information at lweston@charlestonharborresort.com. Entry fees starting at $375
The tournament features nightly beach parties from 5-9 p.m. with live music, silent and live auctions, kids activities and more.
For more information and updates please visit FishCKC.com.