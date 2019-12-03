National Influenza Vaccination Week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW) in 2005 to highlight the importance of continuing flu vaccination through the holiday season and beyond. This year, NIVW is Dec. 1-7. Previous flu vaccination coverage data has shown that few people get vaccinated against influenza after the end of November. The objective of NIVW is to remind people that even though the holiday season has begun, it is not too late to get a flu vaccine.
Holiday Market & Craft Show
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Holiday Farmers Market and Craft Show combines all the goodies from the town’s traditional food market such as locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, hot food and homemade preserves with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans. The event offers a wonderful assortment of Christmas ornaments, glasswork, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. Food and beverage are available for purchase. The 20th annual event will be on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Pavilion.
Christmas Light Parade
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s 24th annual Christmas Light Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8. More than 100 brilliantly lit floats and community groups will parade down West Coleman Boulevard as the parade sets sail to the delight of thousands of residents and visitors. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Mill Street traveling south and ending at the intersection of West Coleman and Patriots Point Road.
For more information visit experiencemountpleasant.com.
A Southern Christmas, Dec. 8
Highly gifted, un-auditioned musicians volunteer their talents to challenging programming and selections. “Keeping it free and fabulous east of the Cooper,” the Mount Pleasant Symphony and Maestro Ron Mendola invite music lovers to a Southern Christmas from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Christ Church, Mount Pleasant. The evening will include caroling with the symphony and a special surprise guest reading “The Night Before Christmas,” accompanied by the orchestra. Lowcountry singing star Aisha Kenyetta Frazier will also join the orchestra to sing a new orchestration of “Go Tell It On the Mountain” by Maestro Mendola. This event is free and open to the public.
Christmas Concert, Dec. 9
Seaside Singers Community Choir of Mount Pleasant will present a concert of Christmas holiday favorites on Monday night, Dec. 9 from 7-8 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island. The choir of 30 voices will be joined by a brass quintet from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, plus cello, flute and percussion.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $10. All are welcome. For more information contact Carol Hallman at hallman.carol@gmail.com or (843) 810-2626.
Carol Fest
The Charleston Music Club will present a free holiday Carol Fest on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., in the chapel at Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Rd., directed by Dr. Christopher Selby. Student and adult instrumentalists are invited to sight-read carols. Anyone not playing an instrument is encouraged to sing. New members are welcomed, and donations are welcome for the scholarship fund. See charlestonmusicclub.org or email bmusic385@gmail.com.
Barn Jam, Dec. 4
Brad Heller and the Fustics bring their Americana Roots-Rock sounds to Awendaw Green BARN JAM, 4853N. Highway 17 on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The show is free and will begin at 6 p.m. For mor information call 843-452-1642 or visit awendawgreen.com.
The singer-songwriter-guitarist is touring in support of his mid-2019 critically-acclaimed new album, "The Sentence."