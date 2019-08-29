The community is invited to take a peek into the near future when the Mount Pleasant Racquet Club hosts its first on-site open house Thursday, September 12. The drop-in event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3236 Highway 17 North.
Guests will be treated to a virtual tour of the complex, meet the owners and some of the world-class affiliates they are partnering with, and learn more about construction timelines and future plans.
The complex will be the premier tennis, social and wellness club in the region, merging over 600,000 square feet of facilities with food service, a pool, social function areas and more. Pre-construction work has begun on the facility that will feature 24 lighted outdoor clay courts, 6 indoor clay courts and 12 pickle ball courts.
The new center has affiliated with the Cliff Drysdale Management tennis development company, and its CEO Don Henderson will be on hand for the open house. The center has also partnered with Troon, which manages golf courses, recreation-center restaurants and more nationwide.
“Greater Charleston is one of the fastest growing tennis communities in the country,” said owner Derrick Williams. “What we are delivering in this complex is above and beyond what people expect. Our intention is to be a world-class center that welcomes tournament play and inspires the best players who live or visit here.”
To reserve a spot at the open house, phone 843 258 8400.