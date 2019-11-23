A group of local investors has announced plans for a forthcoming recreational soccer complex on Daniel Island. The complex, aptly named Pitch 579, will house fields for youth and adult leagues, soccer camps, clinics, and tournaments, in addition to a community clubhouse and 15,000 square-feet of retail space, including a restaurant. Bordering Talison Park Lane and Parkline Avenue, the 5-acre plot of land includes four 7 vs. 7 and two 5 vs. 5 artificial turf soccer fields.
“We’re thrilled to be creating a place for the families of Daniel Island to share in the game of soccer as well as gather for meals, events, and shopping. As the community continues to grow, we want to provide a place of recreation and respite to serve residents of all ages,” said Tony Bakker, a developer behind the project.
In addition to Bakker, Harbor Contracting, Rush Dixon Architects, Thomas & Hutton and United Soccer Centers are on board to complete the project, which has begun submitting plans to the City of Charleston. A timeline for the project has not yet been announced.