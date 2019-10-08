Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember G.M. Whitley spoke at the University School of the Lowcountry (USL) on Oct. 2.
Whitley presented on local politics and explained how they impact the student's day-to-day lives. She also spoke about the importance of their genuine relationships compared to their qualifications.
Following her presentation the students asked questions for about 30 minutes. Whitley said she was impressed with the sophistication of the students ranging from third to 12th grade. Questions ranged from the plastics ban, taxes, urbanization, economic development, strong mayor government and more.
USL focuses on civic engagement within the classroom and conducts exit polls on Election Day each year.
Whitley encouraged the high school students at USL to consider applying for the Mount Pleasant Youth Council. Applications are currently open to any high school students that are residents of Mount Pleasant. For more information or to apply, visit tompsc.com/1160/Youth-Council-Program.