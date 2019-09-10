Since its inception in April 2017, the Crescent Homes GIVE program has donated $199,000 to 44 local Charleston charities. The private homebuilder’s philanthropic program donates $250 to a local group for every home sold, allowing new home buyers to choose from five different foundations every quarter. Q2 of 2019 saw $23,500 in donations.
For over two years, Crescent Homes has supported local charities throughout the Charleston area, and has since expanded the GIVE program to its two other markets in Nashville, TN and Greenville, SC.
The following local nonprofits received donations in the 2nd quarter:
- $6,000 to Camp Rise Above
- $4,250 to Charleston Hope
- $3,750 to Louie’s Kids
- $4,500 to Project Alive and Kicking
- $5,000 to Valiant Animal Rescue
"The GIVE program allows us to support a wide variety of worthy causes while involving our home buyers in the process as a way to spread awareness and facilitate new relationships between residents and local nonprofits," said Ted Terry, Founder/CEO of Crescent Homes.
At the end of each quarter, the Crescent Homes team presents the full donation to each nonprofit, meeting those involved and thanking them for their continued support of the Charleston community.
Having the opportunity to meet the people behind such incredible causes allows the Crescent team to become more informed and connected to the groups we support. Any relationship we can create strengthens the Charleston community, and it is our intention to continue forging these connections among our team, our buyers and local nonprofits.