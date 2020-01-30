The Daniel Island Historical Society is embarking on a new initiative to help foster more interest in local history on the part of area young people.
The non-profit organization has announced an essay contest, complete with cash prizes totaling $500. Students in grades 9-12, living in or attending high school in the 29492 zip code, are eligible to enter. Those participating will be asked to answer a history-related essay prompt.
“We seek to promote civic engagement on the part of young people and support their exploration of our collective memory,” noted DIHS President Chris Frisby. “The essay contest prompts students to consider how their own personal histories, perhaps their family stories, intersect with, and continue the history of Daniel Island. Students will exercise academic writing and historical thinking skills as they explore the interconnectedness of their lives with the past.”
Last year, the DIHS helped underwrite publication of the book Daniel Island Unearthed: An Archaeological Field Guide To Daniel Island's Wando River Coastline, by then high school student John Conley, who grew up on Daniel Island. The book, which is now available on Amazon, was a part of his senior thesis at Academic Magnet High School. Conley is currently attending college in the United Kingdom.
The just announced essay contest came out of discussions on how to support and encourage similar projects among local youth. Frisby, not coincidentally, is on the history faculty at Ashley Hall.
DIHS has long supported outreach programs to schools on Daniel Island and the greater Cainhoy peninsula, ranging from art projects featuring the works of the late master blacksmith Philip Simmons, to helping stock school libraries with local history material, to providing classroom resources or “history in a trunk” for students studying South Carolina’s past.
According to Frisby, the group will rely on the contacts DIHS Community Outreach Coordinator Lee Ann Bain has established with the schools to help spread the word on the contest. Essays must be submitted by March 31, 2020. Winners will be announced April 17.
A complete set of contest rules and requirements is available on the Daniel Island Historical Society website at dihistoricalsociety.com/blog/daniel-island-historical-society-student-essay-contest-2020/.