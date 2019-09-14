Starbooks and Lydia Inglett Publishing has announced the release of a new children's illustrated book, "A Walk Along the Sea" by Lowcountry author and Daniel Island resident Ben Pogue.
Featuring a signing page in the front, this watercolor illustrated children's book explores love of family and love of nature.
The poem takes the reader on a journey along the water's edge to discover crabs, shells and surf and how the ocean leaves behind "boneyards," or maritime forests that are visible, left awash in the surf. The book teaches nature conservation and encourages the reader to get outdoors, to explore and to take care of our families and the world around us.
"My father's work speaks to readers of every age and stage of life, and shares the connection between families and our connection with nature. "A Walk Along the Sea" transforms each stroll along a beach into an exploration of the subtle marvels around us. It symbolizes the journey toward appreciation of conservation efforts and it calls to the simple acts of preservation that heal and replenish our world," said his son, Ben Pogue, III.
The hardcover book with a dust jacket is 32 pages long, 8.5 by 11 inches and costs $24.95. The book's ISBN is 978-1-938417-61-0.
Pogue is available for discussion groups, talks, interviews and book signings. For more information contact marketing@starbooks.biz or visit starbooks.biz.