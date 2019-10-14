Fort Sullivan Chapter, NSDAR was proud to present Debbie Owens a certificate of award for her 10 years of Service to Daughters of the American Revolution. Owens began her service to DAR in 2009. She has held many positions through the years but her passion is serving and honoring veterans.
Owens has served as chapter historian and corresponding secretary. Her service to veterans includes organizing and participating in projects for the USS Ralph H. Johnson, USS Charleston, Medal of Honor Ceremony, Memorial Day at the VA hospital ceremony, Veterans Day Parade and preparing a meal at the Fisher House. Owens also volunteers with the Rebels and Red Coat program at the Old Exchange Building.