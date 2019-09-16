Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Charleston. Area Regents of the National Society of Daughter of the American Revolution (NSDAR) chapters were in attendance to receive the proclamation. The observance of Constitution Week began in 1955 with a resolution adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Today citizens are encouraged to celebrate the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to the American way of life.