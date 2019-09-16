Mayor Tecklenburg read aloud the proclamation to members from Eliza Lucas Pinckey, Fort Sullivan, and Rebecca Motte Chapters. Seated (from left) are Jill Templeton, Regent, Eliza Lucas Pinckney Chapter and Mayor John Tecklenburg. Standing (from left) are Tracy Kral and Laura Thompson, 1st & 2nd Vice Regents of Eliza Lucas Pinckey Chapter, MaeRe Skinner, Regent of Rebecca Motte Chapter, and from Fort Sullivan Chapter, Joye Ridgeway, 2nd Vice Regent and Mary Ann Marwick, Regent.