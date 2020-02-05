East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) has been awarded a $50,000 oral health grant from Delta Dental of South Carolina, a leading dental benefits provider and a non-profit organization. The funding from Delta Dental of South Carolina will help upgrade and replace oral surgery instruments in ECCO’s Free Dental Clinic, while supporting ECCO’s overall mission to provide safety-net services to neighbors with low incomes, and empowering them to create a better future for themselves, their families and the community.
“Through our Mission Giving Program, we’re working to help people of all ages access vital dental care and educational services, so they can live better lives through improved dental health,” said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of South Carolina. “We’re proud to support organizations that align with our mission to improve oral health. And, as a non-profit, it’s just one of the many ways we give back to help meet the needs of those in the communities we serve.”
Established in 1991, the ECCO Free Dental Clinic provides preventive, restorative, and surgical dental care to uninsured adults with low incomes. The lack of access to these dental health care services compromises overall health and wellness. ECCO’s organizational model is to effectively educate and develop students from the MUSC James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine and community volunteers to diagnose, prevent, and manage chronic oral diseases in ECCO clients. The concepts of “patients-as-person” and “patients sharing power and responsibility” are emphasized in knowledge sharing and collaboration. Following diagnosis, education, and treatment, the goal is to create a culture of improvement in a healthy lifestyle that will translate into all phases of the patient’s life.
“ECCO is thrilled to include Delta Dental of South Carolina in our circle of support. This grant will allow us to improve the quality of the services we provide to our neighbors in need,” said Stephanie Kelley, executive director of ECCO. “Together, we are creating life-changing impact here in the Lowcountry.”
ECCO is uniquely positioned in the area as the only organization of its type in East Cooper and one of only a few agencies in the greater Charleston region that provides comprehensive wrap-around support services to low-income households. With ECCO’s holistic program approach, the organization is considered a “one-stop shop” for families in financial distress to get help filling a wide range of individual needs.