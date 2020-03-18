Every day, nearly 400,000 Dominion Energy natural gas customers in South Carolina depend on the hard-working dedication of gas utility workers to heat their homes, cook their food and power their businesses. Dominion Energy invites the public to recognize Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day today in recognition of their valuable contribution to the daily lives and well-being of our customers, especially as the nation responds to COVID-19.
Braving adverse weather conditions and working through times of difficulty as we are experiencing with COVID-19, gas utility workers demonstrate an unwavering commitment to serving their neighbors and communities, making personal sacrifices for the comfort of others.
“The skill and dedication of our gas utility workers never ceases to amaze me. Their dedication to our customers is even more apparent as we confront the societal challenges of COVID-19,” said Diane Leopold, Dominion Energy’s co-Chief Operating Officer. “They deserve our gratitude for the outstanding public service they provide, particularly during times like this,” Leopold added.
Dominion Energy South Carolina employees work hard to deliver the clean, safe and affordable energy customers depend on. Our customer service representatives help low-income customers with affordable payment options and are hard at work to ensure the most vulnerable do not have their service impacted during this time of need. Our inspectors work around the clock to protect public safety. As part of Dominion Energy’s response to COVID-19, technicians are diligently reconnecting service to our most vulnerable customers.
“Our gas utility workers show up every day, rain or shine – in good times and in times of crisis – to ensure we can continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable natural gas that our customers count on to keep their homes and businesses running,” said Felicia Howard, vice president of gas operations for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “I am proud to be part of a committed team who always answers the call to take care of our customers.”
This is the fifth year for the nationwide celebration established by the American Public Gas Association. March 18, Dominion Energy will share employee spotlights on social media featuring natural gas employees. The public is invited to participate by using #GasWorkersDay when posting notes of appreciation and sharing how natural gas workers are strengthening communities.