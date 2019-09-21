Donate2it, the Lowcountry's local crowdfunding solution, partnered with East Cooper Faith Network (ECFN) by matching $5,000 in donations to raise a total of $10,000 to fund a new roof for a local family nearly 30 years after it was replaced following Hurricane Hugo.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help raise the needed funds for this worthy cause,” said Donate2it founder Steve Dudash. “We saw it in the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo and now, 30 years later, it is great to see our community come together once again.”
ECFN coordinated the repair process for the new roof and the money raised will benefit the Manigault family, longtime Mount Pleasant residents. After Hurricane Hugo destroyed the Manigault’s home, volunteers rebuilt the home with the Manigaults in 1990 to provide a loving home for parents Louise & Isaac and their five children.
“ECFN is grateful for the support of Donate2it, and is ecstatic about the results from our first ever crowdfunding campaign to help neighbors in need,” said ECFN coordinator Greg Jones. “Mrs. Manigault is a wonderful lady who spent her working years as a caregiver, and I’m grateful that we are able to provide this much needed roof to her.”
Due to changes in the climate, storms have become more frequent and powerful, as evidenced by Hurricane Dorian, the strongest hurricane on record to strike the Bahamas. Donate2it has partnered with the Bahamas Red Cross Society to match up to $5,000 in donations for those who were impacted. In addition to relief efforts, Donate2it has partnered with two Charleston-based scientists to raise funds for their two-year circumnavigation of the Earth to learn how coastal and island communities like Charleston are working with experts and international foundations to mitigate the effects of climate change.
“Our goal is to help nonprofits quickly meet their fundraising goals via our unique matching fund component so they can focus on doing the important work of serving those in need,” Dudash said.
The new campaigns are live on the site and anyone can donate to them and have their donation matched, doubling their impact.