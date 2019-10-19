Mt. Pleasant, SC (29465)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.