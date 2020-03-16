Green and four-leaf clover themed decor took over Dunleavy's Pub on Saturday, March 14 during the restaurant’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day party.
Although the town of Sullivan’s Island cancelled the its traditional Saint Patrick’s Day events in efforts to protect residents and visitors from Covid-19, restaurants on Middle Street could still offer their own brand of Irish celebrations.
The Irish Pub kicked festivities off at 9 a.m. Live music was performed by Walter McDonough, complimented by Gaelic dancers, fife and drums. Families could participate in games or face painting on the restaurant’s patio. The pub served Irish staples such as corn beef and cabbage, Shepherd's Pie and Irish potato chowder.