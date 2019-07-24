East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) announced it has been awarded a $50,000 grant from The Leon Levine Foundation (TLLF) to support ECCO’s Dental Clinic and overall organizational mission to provide safety net services to their low-income neighbors, while empowering them to create a better future for themselves, their families and the community.
Created in 1980 by Leon Levine (Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Family Dollar Stores, Inc.), The Leon Levine Foundation’s mission is to improve the human condition by creating permanent, measurable and life-changing impact throughout the Carolinas. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the foundation invests in nonprofits with strong leadership, a track record of success, and a focus on sustainability in the areas of healthcare, education, Jewish values and human services.
“As our foundation expands its reach across the Carolinas, investing in East Cooper Community Outreach was a clear fit due to its emphasis on meeting crucial needs for low-income and under served individuals and families in the Charleston region,” noted Tom Lawrence, executive director of TLLF. “The organization is uniquely positioned to provide access to comprehensive dental care, essential health services and other wrap-around supports to improve the quality of life for those served. We are proud to be part of advancing this critical work.”
Established in 1991, the ECCO Dental Clinic provides preventive, restorative, and surgical dental care to uninsured low-income adults. The lack of access to these dental health care services compromises overall health and wellness. ECCO’s organizational model is to effectively educate and develop students and residents from the MUSC James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine and community volunteers to diagnose, prevent and manage chronic oral diseases in ECCO clients. The concepts of “patients-as-person” and “patients sharing power and responsibility” are emphasized in knowledge sharing and collaboration. Following diagnosis, education, and treatment, the goal is to create a culture of improvement in a healthy lifestyle that will translate into all phases of the patient’s life.
“ECCO is thrilled to include The Leon Levine Foundation in our circle of support. Through the rigorous application process, we discovered how closely ECCO’s programs align with the mission of The Leon Levine Foundation,” said executive director of ECCO, Stephanie Kelley. “Together, we are creating life-changing impact here in the Lowcountry.”
ECCO is uniquely positioned in the area as the only organization in East Cooper, and one of only a few agencies in the greater Charleston region, that provides comprehensive wrap-around support services to low-income households. With ECCO’s holistic program approach, the organization is considered a “one-stop shop” for families in financial distress to get help filling a range of individual needs.