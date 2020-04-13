Right now, people are beginning to adjust to their new normal of working and teaching kids from home. East Cooper Habitat for Humanity (ECHH), a non-profit, non-denominational Christian housing organization has found a way to cope with the missing engagement that volunteers on the home build sites or at The East Cooper Home Store once brought them. The organization is launching the “BUILD memories” series as a way of connecting with the community during this quarantine time.
“BUILD memories” will provide imaginative, kid-friendly creative building projects – using materials people already have on hand. said Gabrielle Yarborough, ECHH development director. “We want to come together and build community by making the best of socially distancing through our activities. Our hope is that the “BUILD memories” series of activities will provide families with quality time that is fun! When we are inventive and laugh together, even during a crisis such as COVID-19, we are strengthening the bond with those around us to carry us through these trying times.”
The series of activities kicked off today with the organization’s first project: build an indoor fort. The rules are simple: there are none. People are encouraged to be resourceful with items in their home or office and build their best indoor fort. They have until late evening on Friday, April 17 to submit photos of their projects which then will be posted to East Cooper Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page for voting. The organization is excited to see everyone’s forts and cannot wait to crown a winner. Gabrielle shared that the “BUILD memories” series will be just as fun and fluid as the projects the community members can create – the staff will continually work to come up with innovative projects for you and your families. Follow the organization on social media channels to stay up to date on “BUILD memories” and other programming.