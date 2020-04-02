East Cooper Medical Center celebrated National Doctors’ Day by paying tribute to its physicians for their service, skill and compassion on March 30. The observance commemorates the nation's doctors, who have dedicated themselves to service by helping to save lives and ensure the good health of US citizens. This year’s national theme of, “Thank you for the hope and leadership,” is truly appropriate during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the outstanding group of physicians at East Cooper Medical Center are being honored virtually and in a socially distanced manner, that is a true sign of the times.
“On behalf of our Governing Board, and all of our employees, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our physicians, the leaders of healthcare in Mt. Pleasant,” said Patrick Downes, chief executive officer of East Cooper Medical Center. “I believe strongly in the value of saying thank you every day, but this national observance falls during a time when we are all working tirelessly to stop the spread of Coronavirus, and we pause to honor the contributions of our physicians for their dedication to the health and wellness of our community.”
Celebrated on March 30 each year, Doctors’ Day was officially established in 1991 when President George Bush issued a proclamation in observance of the day. March 30 also marks the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery by Dr. Crawford W. Long in 1842. National Doctors’ Day is commonly celebrated in healthcare organizations, like East Cooper Medical Center, as a day to recognize the contributions of doctors to individual lives and communities.
“We encourage our community members to join us virtually on our social media outlets to post a message to their physician, thanking them for the very important service they provide,” Downes concluded.