East Cooper Medical Center has recognized Ellie Hart, RN as the newest Daisy RN Award Winner.
Hart began her nursing career at East Cooper Medical Center in August 2018. She currently works as a nurse in the Emergency Department and resides in Mount Pleasant.
Hart was nominated for the award by a patient’s sister. The nomination reads: “I want to say ‘thank you’ for the excellent care Ellie gave to my sister. She is disabled an in a wheelchair. She also has a speech impediment but if you take the time to listen, you will be able to understand her. We brought my sister to the ER in January and Ellie asked her the questions. Most people will speak to me and not her, but Ellie went to her and asked her all the questions. Ellie was very patient with waiting for her answer. My sister had fractured both of her knee caps, so she had to be admitted. She was in the hospital for three days and Ellie came up and checked on her which was so very nice and showed how caring and kind she is.”
“Ellie embodies East Cooper Medical Center’s mission and core values by consistently providing compassionate care to all of her patients,” shared Theresa Lynn, Emergency Department director at East Cooper Medical Center. “Her calming demeanor and sense of caring immediately puts patients at ease. She treats patients as she would like her family to be treated – with kindness, compassion and respect – and we are proud to have her as a member of our team.”
East Cooper Medical Center awards nominated nurses with The Daisy Award. The award was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, a cancer patient who lost his battle after a brief period of time. The family was so impressed with the care and compassion the staff showed Patrick, they stated a foundation to have a way to honor nurses who demonstrate clinical excellence in a caring and compassionate manor.