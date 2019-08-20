East Cooper Medical Center will host a controlled, active shooter drill on Friday, Aug. 23 at 8:30 a.m. ECMC is located at 2000 Hospital Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
The drill is a collaborative effort between the Mount Pleasant Police Department and East Cooper Medical Center.
The purpose of the drill is to enhance preparedness throughout the hospital as the safety of ECMC's patients and staff is of the utmost importance.
This is a controlled drill and it will not impact hospital operations or patient care. Visitation will not be affected.