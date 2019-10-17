On World Food Day, Oct. 16, one local organization is a step closer to reaching the goal of #zerohunger across the globe. East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), a non-profit organization that provides emergency food, clothing, medical/dental care, financial aid and more to thousands of families living and working in the East Cooper community received a $25,000 donation to support its hunger relief efforts.
The organization will use the funds to help provide full Thanksgiving meals for over 500 local families, as well as purchase a brand-new walk-in freezer, a significant need that will allow the pantry to store large meat donations in its Wellness Pantry.
“East Cooper Community Outreach celebrated its 30th anniversary this month and as we look ahead to the next 30 years, fighting hunger will continue to be a top area of focus for our organization. This donation will allow us to continue those important efforts,” said Don Squires, ECCO director of Development and Marketing. “ECCO works to eliminate hunger every day, but it is especially fitting to reflect on that work and thank our dedicated volunteers and generous partners on World Food Day.”
The donation was provided by World Finance, a small-loan consumer finance company based in Greenville, S.C. and with branches in the Charleston area. World Finance annually provides support to hunger relief organizations on World Food Day. To date, the company has donated more than $140,000 as part of its World Food Day efforts. World Food Day is an annual Oct. 16 event by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation that aims to reach #zerohunger across the globe.
“World Finance greatly respects the mission and efforts of East Cooper Community Outreach and is proud to help the organization fight hunger in our home state,” said Chad Prashad, World Finance president and CEO.
The 8 foot by 8 foot walk-in freezer will be installed later this month, and work is already underway to prepare for ECCO’s Thanksgiving donations. World Finance volunteers were on-site today to help with those preparations and to assist the organization’s clients with pantry shopping.