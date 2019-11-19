The volunteers at East Cooper Medical Center recently selected Margaret Edens as the 2019 Volunteer of the Year. Margaret is a retired RN and works in the Surgery Waiting Room. She has been a volunteer since 2008 logging over 3000 hours since she started at East Cooper. She is an extremely kind, generous and hard working person and is very deserving of this award. Pictured (from left) are Margaret Edens, 2019 Volunteer of the Year, Ann Ryder, 2018 Volunteer of the Year and Jan Ledbetter, Volunteer President.