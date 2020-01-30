Recently, at East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), Elfie delivered a $925 donation toward ECCO’s mission to provide safety net services to their low-income neighbors, while empowering them to create a better future for themselves, their families and our community.
Established in 2018, the Elfie initiative helps raise awareness throughout the Snee Farm Neighborhood in Mount Pleasant, while raising pivotal financial donations towards its mission. Stephanie Kelley, executive director of ECCO, has welcomed Elfie for a tour.
At the reception desk, Elfie modeled the ECCO symbol, the life ring preserver. From there, Elfie checked out the state-of-the-art dental clinic and his dental exam was without issue. Elfie visited volunteers in the Wellness Food Pantry and the free Clothing Closet. Although he did not say much, the staff welcomed him with bright smiles and holiday well wishes.
“We are delighted that Elfie, his handlers and all of the kind folks in Snee Farm could lend a hand with ECCO again. This year’s results nearly doubled last year’s contributions, and for that we are extremely grateful,” Kelley said.
Jon Tirpak, one of the founding members of the Elfie team along with Robert Fraser, helps Elfie move from home to home throughout the Snee Farm neighborhood during Advent raising funds for local neighbors in need at each stop.
“Despite being two dimensional, Elfie packed on some pounds this year by pilfering cookies and candy canes while children of Snee Farm slept,” Tirpak said.
Due to a holiday matching gift campaign at ECCO, Elfie’s efforts were almost doubled as 20 of the 27 donors qualified for the match.
Elfie has a year to rest and shed weight before returning for this special project once again in the Snee Farm neighborhood in 2020.