The Exchange Club of Mount Pleasant has donated $2,500 to Doors to Freedom and $2,500 to Windwood Farm. The Exchange Club enjoyed an afternoon of playing corn hole raising funds sponsored by Key West Boats. Pictured (from left) are Chuck Howard from Doors to Freedom, Luanne Rodgers and Debbie McKelvey from Windwood Farm and Tommy Knisley, Exchange Club President. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the blue windmills seen around town are a reminder as well.